This is the right way for workaholics to send emails during the holidays, expert says: ‘It such a simple thing'

There are two types of people who work during the holidays even if they don't have to, says Brandon Smith, a career coach and therapist known as The Workplace Therapist.

"One just has a natural, competitive drive," he says. "It's a way to prove their self-worth. The second might have a hard time setting boundaries and telling people 'no.' They don't want to let anyone down. Both are unhealthy."

Whether you're the former or the latter, you have to accept that your co-workers might have different priorities than you, especially during the holidays.

Fortunately, there are ways to get through this period while valuing other peoples' time and your own.

1. Schedule emails

If you're a "workaholic type" who has taken off less days than your co-workers, it's important that you respect their boundaries while you're on the clock and they are not, Smith says.

There will be some tasks you can do independent of anyone else, but some to-dos will probably require you to email others.

If you need to get into contact with someone while they are away, you can write out the email, but don't send it right away, Smith says.

"Schedule the send until after the holidays or a time you know will be convenient for others," he says. "It's such a simple thing that will honor other peoples' boundaries."

Being on the receiving end of an ask when you're out-of-office is "distracting and anxiety-producing," Smith says. And you don't want the reputation of being a stress-inducing co-worker.

2. Set boundaries

If you have trouble saying "no" to your colleagues and managers, even when you're not working, set and stick to some boundaries.

You can do so in three simple steps:

A few weeks before your time off, remind your manager when you'll be out of the office. And then, tell them again when you're a couple days out. "Just say, 'As a reminder it's Wednesday and Friday is my last day in the office,'" Smith says. "'Here is a status update. Here is what I've gotten done. Here are the people I've notified.'" Write an out-of-office email that's more personal. "People should be a little more transparent in their out-of-office emails," Smith says. "It helps to communicate to people a firmer boundary." Instead of a robotic, "I'll be out of office," you can say, for example, that you're spending time with your family for the holidays. It's hard to justify interrupting someone's family vacation, especially if the issue is not urgent. If you absolutely need to, offer a contact line in case of emergency. Just don't make it an email address. You don't want to be checking your inbox the entire holiday. Give them a phone number, instead, Smith says. This is a more personal way of communicating, which signals that if someone contacts you and steps over that boundary, they better have a good reason.

Drawing these lines can help you truly enjoy your holiday, or ensure that you're not spoiling some else's.

