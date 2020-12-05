Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Tom Brady's Company TB12 Received More Than $960,000 PPP Loan

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Mike Ehrmann | Getty Images
  • NFL quarterback Tom Brady's sports performance and nutrition company received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $960,855 from the federal government, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
  • Brady agreed to a two-year $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
  • More than 500 sports-related companies received funds of $150,000 or more from the SBA program, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Tom Brady's sports performance and nutrition company received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $960,855 from the federal government, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

TB12 Inc., based in Massachusetts, received the loan on April 15, 2020, as part of the small business lending program created under the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and the Trump administration in March. The loan was processed by Cambridge Savings Bank.

Money Report

4 mins ago

‘V Day' Is Coming: The UK Prepares to Rollout Covid Vaccine to the Public on Tuesday

Markets 12 hours ago

Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Friday's Record-Setting Session

Brady, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots of the NFL, started TB12 in 2013. He agreed to a two-year $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. The company announced in April plans to expand in Tampa, Florida, New York and Los Angeles.

The six-time Super Bowl champ has made about $350 million during his career, according to Forbes.

It's unclear how TB12 was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and how many jobs it retained with the loan. CNBC has reached out to the company for comment.

More than 500 sports-related companies received funds of $150,000 or more from the SBA program, according to the Sports Business Journal.

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's richest franchises, received $4.6 million in federal loans in April but returned that money upon learning that funds from the program ran out.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessHealth & SciencesportsTom Brady
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us