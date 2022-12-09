Money Report

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Await Wholesale Inflation Figures

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury yields were flat Friday as investors awaited the release of November's producer price index, which will provide fresh insights into whether inflation is easing.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down less than a basis point at 3.487%. The 30-year bond rate also fell marginally, last trading at 3.451%. The 2-year yield dipped more than 2 basis points to 4.286%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Concerns about a looming recession and the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans have been mounting in recent weeks. Several economic data releases had suggested that rates may have to be hiked further and stay elevated for longer to lower persistently high inflation.

On Friday, fresh PPI data, which reflects wholesale inflation, will show whether the rate hikes implemented so far this year have been effective in pushing back against rising prices. The data could also provide hints about future rate policy to investors.

Many have been hoping for the Fed to pause, or significantly slow, the pace of rate hikes as they believe the U.S. economy will otherwise be dragged into a recession.

The central bank has increased rates by 75 basis points at each of its last four meetings. It is next due to meet on Dec. 13-14. Investors are widely expecting the Fed to implement a 50 basis point rate hike then and are hoping officials will provide new insights into the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment figures for December are another key data point investors will be watching closely on Friday.

