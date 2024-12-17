Trump loses bid to toss New York hush money conviction on immunity claim

President-elect Donald Trump lost an effort to have his criminal hush money conviction dismissed in a New York court on a claim of presidential immunity.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lost an effort to have his criminal hush money conviction dismissed in a New York court on a claim of presidential immunity.

Trump's lawyers had argued that the use by prosecutors of testimony from former White House employees at his trial required Judge Juan Merchan to toss out the case.

But Merchan in his ruling Monday wrote, "Even if this Court were to deem all of the contested evidence, both preserved and unpreserved, as official conduct falling within the outer perimeter of Defendant's Presidential authority, it would still find that the People's use of these acts as evidence of the decidedly personal acts of falsifying business records poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch, a conclusion amply supported by non-motive-related evidence."

"Lastly this Court concludes that if error occurred regarding the introduction of the challenged evidence, such error was harmless in light of the overwhelming evidence of guilt," Merchan wrote in his ruling.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche on Monday asked Merchan told postpone sentencing the president-elect in the case until all appeals are exhausted.

