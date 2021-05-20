Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Twitter Reopens Its Verification Process for First Time Since 2017

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Amal KS | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
  • Twitter on Thursday reopened its verification application process to the public for the first time since putting it on pause in November 2017.
  • The verification application will roll out gradually to users over the next few weeks. It will be found within the account settings tab of the service.

Twitter on Thursday reopened its verification application process to the public for the first time since putting it on pause in November 2017.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The company is rolling out a new process to apply for verification, which adds a checkmark to an account's Twitter profile that signals the authenticity of an account to other users.

Money Report

Economy 30 mins ago

Gold Is Still ‘Relatively Cheap' and Could Surge Back Toward Its All-Time High, Strategist Says

coronavirus 38 mins ago

U.S. Reports Fewer Than 30,000 Cases for Five Straight Days, With the Nation Averaging 1.8 Million Daily Vaccinations

To apply for verification, an account must have a profile that includes a picture and a confirmed email address or phone number. The user must have been active on the service within the last six months with a record of adhering to the company's rules.

Additionally, accounts must fall into one of six categories Twitter will consider for verification. Those categories are:

  • Government
  • Companies, brands and organizations
  • News organizations and journalists
  • Entertainment
  • Sports and gaming
  • Activists, organizers and other influential individuals

The company said it will add more categories, like scientists, academics and religious leaders, later this year.

The verification application will roll out gradually to users over the next few weeks. It will exist within the account settings tab of the service.

Users who are approved will see the verification icon automatically. Those who are rejected can reapply 30 days after receiving Twitter's decision.

The new application process comes after the company paused verifications in November 2017 after receiving criticism for its decision to verify Jason Kessler. He was one of the organizers behind the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of one woman.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologysocial mediaTwitter Inc
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us