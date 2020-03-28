1,000 San Diego Families Line Up for Drive-Thru Food Distribution: SD Food Bank

Food insecurity has grown exponentially during the current health emergency in San Diego. On Saturday, 1,000 cars lined up at SDCCU Stadium for a drive-thru food distribution event, the San Diego Food Bank confirmed.

“We sat here for a while. We got here at seven o’clock, so a two-hour wait?,” said San Diego resident Tina Hazelwood.

“This right here is a blessing,” Hazelwood added.

Each family received 30 lbs of food, which is about 25 meals. The San Diego Food Bank teamed up with the San Diego & Imperial County Labor Council to pass out food. Some of the volunteers have also been left unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is what living paycheck to paycheck looks like. People are hurting. They’re scared right now,” said Keith Maddox, Executive Secretary Treasurer of San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council.

So many people showed up to the food event, they actually had to turn people away at the gate because all they had was 1,000 bags of food to give out.

“We came because there is no work right now,” said San Diego resident Francisco Crespo.

The uncertain future weighs on Crespo and so many other people who were in line. Despite the uncertainty, families are moving forward with faith, and with the help of generous neighbors.

The San Diego Food Bank will hold another large food distribution event on Friday, April 3 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. They will distribute up to 1,000 bags of food. For information, click here.