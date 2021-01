A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck about two miles southeast of Aromas Saturday night, California according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which was about eight miles east southeast of Watsonville, could be felt across the South Bay.

Following the quake was a preliminary 3.0 magnitude aftershock in the same general area.

BART tweeted that trains would be running at reduced speeds due to track inspections following the quake and riders should expect 15 to 20 minute delays.

