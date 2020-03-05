OC Coronavirus Case Worked in SD County, 5 Locals Self-Quarantined

At least five people in San Diego County are being monitored after coming into contact with an Orange County resident with the new coronavirus who worked in the South Bay, county health officials confirmed Thursday.

The person, who lived in Orange County but worked in Chula Vista, felt ill after returning from travel to Italy, which is on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) level 3 travel risk.

"Based on the history of travel, and based on their symptomology, [the individual was] tested in Orange County and were confirmed to be a COVID case,” said San Diego County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Yphantides.

Five people were at home under self-quarantine and were being monitored by county health officials. Yphantides emphasized that contact to others was limited.

"We are confident that the appropriate people have been identified and are under home quarantine," Yphantides said.

AT&T did confirm one of its Chula Vista employees recently had a "presumptive" positive test for coronavirus that led them to shut down six San Diego County stores on Wednesday.

The stores closed were either visited by the employee or people in close contact with the employee, AT&T Communications Vice President Fletcher Cook said. They were located in: Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista.

Each AT&T store was "deep cleaned" out of an abundance of caution and reopened on Thursday, Cook said.

AT&T was also told by local authorities that exposure to store visitors was "extremely low risk," according to Cook.

The city of Chula Vista was also alerted to the "presumptive" positive test by an individual who was not from San Diego County but was recently within their city.

"The City of Chula Vista believes the current risk to our community is low and will continue to coordinate with the County of San Diego to monitor the on-going situation," the city said in a statement.

No other information was available. This is a developing story and will be updated.