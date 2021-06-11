$6,000 Reward Offered for Information on Deadly Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy

Authorities on Thursday announced a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Chollas Creek neighborhood nearly two years ago.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on August 28, 2019, responding officers found Damien Feliz suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley on Ogden Street near Shiloh Street, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Feliz to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspected gunman run to an older-model four-door vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can also submit tips online.