6th Grader Turns Sewing Success Into Goodwill

The thin metal needle flew up and down as Emery Kordower’s thin fingers guided the black and white fabric underneath. This is now routine for the 11-year-old 6th grader in Carlsbad. That routine has helped save lives.

Kordower said she never sewed a thing before the pandemic.

“I just wanted to try something new,” she explained.

The girl borrowed a relatives old sewing machine and taught herself how to use it by watching YouTube videos. Kordower said she taught herself how to make face masks, dog scarves, scrunchies, and bags. She ended up making hundreds of dollars selling her products on a website she started. Kordower then reinvested.

This 11-year-old taught herself a new skill, started a business, and is working hard to save lives. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/CXAblApNFZ — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) February 21, 2022

“I bought this new sewing machine and it also helps pay for my website,” she said while sitting behind the new brother sewing machine.

However, the student at Aviara Oaks Middle School didn’t take the rest of her profits on a shopping spree.

“I could go spend the money that I earned from my business on something that, yeah, I probably won’t even use or don’t need,” she shrugged. “I just feel like I don’t need it as much as some other kids do.”

In less than two years, Kordower has donated more than $1,000 to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

“It just made me feel happy that I was doing it and glad that I’m not wasting my money on some junk that I’ll never use,” she smiled. “They actually can use the money to help their patients, help people get better.”

Kordower said she currently donates at least half her profits to the hospital. She said she’d like to increase that to 75% as her business grows.