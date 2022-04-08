As people return to the office after two years of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some California lawmakers are pushing a change to the workweek.

Assembly Bill 2932, would shorten the workweek from 40 to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees and it would make employers pay overtime to those who work more than four days a week.

The bill was introduced by Cristina Garcia, a Democrat representing parts of Los Angeles County.

In addition, the bill specifies that regardless of a reduced workweek, employers must not reduce employees' pay rate.

"I think that'd be excellent," said Ubbo Coty, who works in San Jose.

If the bill passes, 2,585 employers would be affected, according to California's Employment Development Department.

Some experts argue a four day, 32-hour workweek would lead to happier and more productive employees with a better work and life balance.

Ronald Chavez, who works in San Jose, says this change would allow to "spend more time with family, more time to rest."

However, other call the bill a job killer.

The California Chamber of Commerce says the increase in labor costs would discourage job growth, especially with so many employers still trying to recover from the pandemic and facing higher prices for supplies.