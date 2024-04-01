Drivers were asked to avoid California Highway 1 on the scenic Central Coast after part of the road crumbled into the ocean during an Easter weekend storm.

The damage, captured in dramatic photos from Caltrans, occurred near Big Sur during heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon near Rocky Creek Bridge. The collapse is about 17 miles south of Monterey.

Large chunks of asphalt tumbled into the ocean from the southbound side of the two-lane road. On Sunday, travel in the northbound lane was deemed safe, and authorities periodically escorted drivers around the section of missing road.

#Hwy1 remains closed on the #BigSur Coast due to a slip out of the road just south of the Rocky Creek Bridge. Convoys will lead essential travelers through closure area daily at 8 am and 4 pm. Engineers on site to observe conditions. Crews working to stabilize edge of roadway. pic.twitter.com/0AfyOcSIkB — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 1, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We are working on a plan to get motorists evacuated from the area," the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said periodic convoys would continue over the coming days as crews shore up the highway, which had other closures because of rocks and debris in lanes. He urged people to avoid the area.

The famous route has seen frequent closures because of collapses, mud flows and rockslides during severe weather.

The slow-moving storm dumped heavy rain at lower elevations and more than a foot of snow at Sierra Nevada ski resorts around Lake Tahoe. The system parked oer Southern California, where it delivered hours of rainfall overnight Saturday and into the afternoon.