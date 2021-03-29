Concord Officer Saves Toddler Who ‘Got Ahold of Some Fentanyl': Police

A Concord police officer on Friday saved a 2-year-old who was unresponsive and not breathing in the backseat of a car after they "got ahold of some fentanyl," according to police.

Officer Khamosh gave the toddler two doses of Narcan, which is used to counteract opioid overdoses, and continued to perform life-saving measures before the child regained consciousness and started to breath again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"We are grateful the baby will survive this ordeal and for Officer Khamosh’s quick thinking," police said in a Facebook post. "A reminder to our community, that Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and potent opioid."

The child's mother was arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of a narcotic, police said.

The toddler was transported to John Muir Health, Concord Medical Center and then to Children's Hospital Oakland, where they are recovering and in the care of child and family services, police said.

Before jumping into action, Khamosh was patrolling along Salvio Street when he was flagged down by a driver pleading for help, according to police.

Khamosh rushed to the car and discovered that the toddler wasn't breathing, police said. Khamosh started to perform life-saving measures, including chest compressions and CPR, but the child was still unresponsive and Khamosh couldn't detect a pulse.

The mother then told Khamosh that the child "got ahold of some fentanyl" and needed Narcan, prompting the officer to administer two doses.