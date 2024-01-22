CSU faculty union announces tentative agreement, cancels strike

A planned weeklong strike by faculty of the California State University system was canceled Monday after the two sides reached a tentative agreement, according to the California Faculty Association.

In a statement provided to NBC Bay Area, the CFA confirmed the tentative agreement and said that striking faculty would be expected to return to work Tuesday.

The CFA's statement also gave several highlights from the tentative agreement:

5% general salary increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023

5% general salary increase for all faculty on July 1 in 2024, (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU)

Raising the salary floor for the lowest-paid faculty

Salary Step Increase of 2.65% for 2024-2025

Increasing paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks

Providing a union rep for any faculty having interactions with the police

Improving access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces

Providing support for lecturer engagement in service work

Extending the current contract for 2022-2024 to June 30, 2025

Now that a tentative agreement has been reached, the CFA said its members would have the opportunity to ratify the contract in the coming weeks.

The CSU system also confirmed the tentative agreement as well as the end of the strike on social media, advising students to await messages from their course instructors. In a statement posted to the CSU's website, it added "Further details regarding the agreement will be provided in the coming days."