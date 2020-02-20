coronavirus

Dozens of Coronavirus Evacuees Released From Travis AFB

Quarantine lifted for those who arrived from Wuhan, China, two weeks ago while cruise ship evacuees remain at base

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of evacuees formerly under quarantine at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield were on their way home Thursday, according to a base spokesman.

Three buses left Travis carrying the American evacuees who spent the past two weeks at the base under a coronavirus quarantine.

Two of the buses left the base at about 7 a.m., one headed to San Francisco International Airport and the other headed to Sacramento, base officials said. A third bus left at 10 a.m., reportedly headed to SFO.

Another bus filled with evacuees is scheduled to leave the base Friday, the spokesman said.

The exact number of people released Thursday is unclear.

Meanwhile, other coronavirus evacuees from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan remained under quarantine at Travis. Some of those people have tested positive for the virus.

