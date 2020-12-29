FBI, La Mesa Police Seek Bank Robber

The FBI San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and the La Mesa Police Department Tuesday circulated surveillance photos of a man who robbed a Bank of the West branch after handing the teller a note saying he was in possession of an explosive device.

The unidentified suspect, who robbed the branch at 8690 Center Drive about 1:10 p.m. Monday, waited in line until he was called by a teller.

"When the suspect approached the teller, the robber produced a note demanding money from the bank,'' according to an FBI statement. "The note threatened that the robber possessed a bomb. No bomb or weapon was seen by witnesses inside the bank. After receiving money from the teller, the robber fled on foot."

The suspect was described as a man with freckles and longer hair, 25 to 30 years old and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark pants, a black long-sleeved black hoodie sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a baseball hat, with a white bandana covering his face. Once outside the bank, he was seen wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt rather than the hoodie.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts was urged to call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org or www.fbi.gov/tips.