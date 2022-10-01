FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Legoland, Air & Space Museum and More

Kids Free San Diego is back! Get ready for some family fun all October long.

October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more.

The annual "Kids Free in October" program is hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and Mission Federal Credit Union.

It runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 for kids ages 12 and under.

Participating locations include:

Attractions

Museums

Restaurants

Hotels- Stays and Welcome Gifts

To see a full list of terms and deals for kids this month, you can visit the San Diego tourism website.