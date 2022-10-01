FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Legoland, Air & Space Museum and More

Kids Free San Diego is back! Get ready for some family fun all October long.
October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more.
The annual "Kids Free in October" program is hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and Mission Federal Credit Union.
It runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 for kids ages 12 and under.
Participating locations include:
Attractions
- LEGOLAND
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- SeaWorld
- Oceanside Adventures
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Davey's Locker Whale Watching & Sportsfishing
- Belmont Park
- Flagship Cruises & Events
- Murder n' Mayhem, Embarcadero Waterfront History Tour
- San Diego Speed Boat Adventures
- Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego
- The Gondola Company
- Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego
- Paradise Point
- City Cruises
- San Diego Whale Watch
- Lions Tigers & Bears
Museums
- Barona Cultural Center & Museum
- Bonita Museum and Cultural Center
- California Surf Museum
- Coronado Historical Association
- Fleet Science Center
- Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
- J.A. Cooley Museum
- Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum
- Living Coast Discovery Center
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Mingei International Museum
- Mission San Luis Rey
- Museum of Making Music
- Museum of Photographic Arts
- The New Children’s Museum
- San Diego Air & Space Museum
- San Diego Archaeological Center
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- San Diego Botanic Garden
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- The San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- USS Midway Museum
- The Warner-Carrillo Ranch House
- Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center
Restaurants
- Maryjane's - Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
- Carte Hotel
- Loews Coronado Bay Resort
- Catamaran Resort Hotel
- Windows Café & Lounge 72°
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Rancho Bernardo Inn
- Samburgers Little Italy
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Firefly Eatery
- Quarterdeck Restaurant
- Hotel Indigo
- Humphreys Half Moon Inn
- Humphreys La Jolla Grill
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego - La Jolla
- La Jolla Shores Hotel
- Carnitas Snack Shack
- Blue Wave Bar and Grill
- Town and Country Resort
- Casa Guadalajara
- Amigo Spot and Waffle Spot
- Torreyana Grille
- Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Bayside
- Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp
- The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa
Hotels- Stays and Welcome Gifts
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Ocean Park Inn
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Z
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Glorietta Bay Inn
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego Bay - Downtown
- La Valencia Hotel
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Town and Country Resort
- Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel & Marina
- The Dana on Mission Bay
- Kings Inn
- Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
To see a full list of terms and deals for kids this month, you can visit the San Diego tourism website.