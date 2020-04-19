Hillcrest Farmers Market to Return Sunday, But With New Rules

The no parking placards are already in place on Normal Street announcing the return of the Hillcrest Farmers Market this Sunday.

The popular gathering used to attract 10,000 people each weekend. You will see a much different market this Sunday and maybe get a glimpse into the future of San Diego shopping.

Memories of farmers' markets past are building excitement for its return.

"Honestly I am just really excited for something to be happening again and something to do," market neighbor Whitney Love said.

Her description more closely resembles a carnival.

"Usually it is very packed. A lot of cars, a lot of people, a lot of vendors," Love said.

Cinthia Landau also lives nearby and she shares Whitney's enthusiasm.

"I love it. It is my Sunday ritual," Landau said. But she'll be sitting it out this Sunday.

"Honestly, I don't think I am going to go just to be safe. My mom would probably be really mad at me if I went," Landau said.

Getting the market back open has been a process of gut checks and creating new safety rules.

NBC 7's Dave Summers explains how the reopening is somewhat experimental.

"We don't want you to stay," Hillcrest Business Association Executive Director Benjamin Nichols said. "There is not going to be any entertainment. There is not going to be food vendors or anything like that."

The Hillcrest Business Association is in charge, and Nichols said it will operate the market more like a grocery store.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and gloves. There are no food samples or touching the food, and only 50 shoppers will be allowed at a time. Proper social distancing will be enforced, of course.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to organizers. The first hour will be for senior citizens only.

It will not be the social event it once was but maybe the beginning of what shopping has to be to bring business back on its feet.

"That's one of the main reasons we are doing it, is to try to provide an economic outlet for farmers whose produce is really going to waste," Nichols said.

Organizers don't expect the crowd they're used to having. In fact, they are discouraging it by asking customers to come alone, and not to bring family members or pets.

Nichols said this is part “experiment.”

Police and County Health officials will be there, and if visitors fail to follow the rules the market could again close.