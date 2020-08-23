‘It's Sickening': Wallet Stolen From Fire Ground Commander Outside Santa Cruz Fire Station

During a press conference Sunday morning, fire officials said someone stole a wallet from a Fire Ground Commander's truck and drained his bank account.

According to authorities, the incident happened overnight at the Bonny Doon Fire Station in Santa Cruz as the CZU Lightning Complex Fire continues to ravage the area.

All inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. #CZULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/u8PFPfmOk8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

"It's unfortunate, it's sickening that one of our fire ground commanders in that area while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered a department vehicle and took his wallet and drained his bank account," a CalFire CZU official said.

"It's saddening, it's sickening, we are doing everything we can to try to help the community and unfortunately this happened."

WARNING: A GoFundMe account is circulating, purporting to be established in support of the CAL FIRE employee who's personal belongings were stolen recently. This account is not associated with CAL FIRE, or anyone connected to the department. Please use caution if donating. pic.twitter.com/2Efehq4LxO — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020

CalFire CZU alerted the public via Twitter that a GoFundMe account has been created with the purpose to help the commander who's wallet was stolen. However, the GoFundMe is not associated with the fire department and they advise to be cautious when donating.