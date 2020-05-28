Surge of Yard Sign Demand During Pandemic Boosts Local Design Company’s Sales

East Village-based Green House Sign & Design has a pretty impressive showroom since its elaborate signs are seen everywhere and used at different conventions and trade shows.

“Since COVID-19 started, we’ve lost 90 percent of our business,” said Engin Kaplan with Green House Sign & Design.

That struggle is shared by many business owners who had to shutter their doors due to the pandemic. Despite the stay-at-home orders, people found small ways to continue celebrations whether it be birthdays, weddings and as the year progressed, graduation ceremonies.

Yard signs are seen all over San Diego County, showing support for high school seniors who didn’t get to take part in their graduation ceremonies, teachers and essential workers.

Big events and conventions aren’t happening right now, so Green House Sign & Design had to find other ways to survive. Their phone started ringing but for a different kind of order.

They received a request for hundreds of signs for an area high school, then another couple hundred for a grade school in Chula Vista.

They’ve had so many orders for these types of signs, that they even had to hire someone to help design.

“We had to hire a graphic designer. His whole purpose right now is creating different kinds of graduation yard signs, happy birthday yard signs, and also supporting our health care workers yard signs,” explained Kaplan.

Green House Sign & Design is also making signage for restaurants and businesses, from anything like explaining new take-out requirements for food, to where to stand inside a bank to keep a six-foot distance.

