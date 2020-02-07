Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 73-Year-Old Woman Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman in an assisted living facility pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Austin Miller, 25, who police describe as “an unsheltered individual in North County,” faces four felony counts.

Miller is accused of entering Las Villas De Carlsbad, an assisted living facility on Feb. 4, and sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman, Carlsbad Police said.

Deputy District Attorney James Teh described the alleged assault with graphic details saying Miller pulled his pants down exposing his genitalia and then forcing himself on top of the victim.

Once on top of her, he told her to not scream or he would hurt her, Teh said.

The victim was able to press the call button to alert the nurses.

A staff member confronted Miller, but he fled the building. He was found the following day in front of a Jack in the Box on Carlsbad Village Drive, police said.

The 73-year-old was residing at the assisting living facility because she had suffered a stroke and is paralyzed on the left side of her body.

The prosecutor asked Miller to be held with no bail.

"He's transient but our paramount concern is public safety and based on the allegations and actions, in this case, no bail is the appropriate bail," Teh said.

He faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, indecent exposure, and burglary. Teh said he has the potential to serve a life sentence.

He is expected to be back in court on Feb. 20.

Police originally said the victim was 70-years-old but the Teh confirmed she is 73.