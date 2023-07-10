Marine questioned after discovery of missing 14-year-old girl in barracks at Camp Pendleton

A Marine has been questioned by investigators after a 14-year-old girl was found in the Camp Pendleton barracks last month, two weeks after her grandmother in San Diego reported she had run away from home, officials said Monday.

The Marine detained for questioning has since been released to his command while federal law enforcement officials investigate, said Marine Capt. Charles Palmer of the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, about 40 miles north of San Diego.

The story was first reported by NBC San Diego.

It was unclear how the girl and the Marine came into contact before military police found her in the barracks during the daytime on June 28, Palmer said.

The base released the following statement Monday: "A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services after a female minor was found in the barracks on June 28, 2023. The Marine was questioned by NCIS and released to his command pending further investigation.

"This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities."

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, her grandmother reported her missing on June 13 and told authorities she had run away from home four days earlier. The grandmother told the deputy who interviewed her that the girl had run away before but only for brief periods.

The teen's information was entered into multiple missing person databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff's department said. After she was found on base, authorities returned the girl to her grandmother, according to the sheriff’s department.

Military officials say they could not release any other details, including the age or rank of the Marine. The case has been handed over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the federal agency in charge of investigating Navy and Marine Corps criminal cases.

NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston said no one has been arrested or charged in the case. He said the Marine was detained for questioning and released back to his command. The sheriff’s department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are assisting the investigation.