Redwood City

‘Masked Bandits': 2 Raccoons Break Into Peninsula Bank

Rescue staff spent about 10 minutes chasing the raccoons around the Redwood City bank before safely shooing them away

By Brendan Weber

Two raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City.
PHS/SPCA

They were masked and they busted into a bank, but these intruders weren't humans. They were raccoons.

The two animals were found inside a bank in Redwood City Tuesday morning, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

Raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City.
PHS/SPCA
Raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City. (Oct. 20, 2020)

"There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank," PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over."

After chasing the raccoons around the bank for about 10 minutes, PHS/SPCA's rescue staff were able to safely shoo the animals outside, Tarbox said. They were not injured.

Raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City.
PHS/SPCA
Raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City. (Oct. 20, 2020)

"They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank," Tarbox said.

A man using the bank's ATM machine spotted the intruders early in the morning before the bank was open to the public. He initially thought he was looking at a stuffed animal on a desk inside the bank. When the raccoon moved, he called PHS/SPCA.

"It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders," Tarbox said.

lemur Oct 17

‘There's a Lemur!' 5-Year-Old Helps Crack SF Zoo Theft Case

San Francisco Sep 23

Father and Son Come Across Several Raccoons, Coyote in Golden Gate Park

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us