‘Masked Bandits': 2 Raccoons Break Into Peninsula Bank

They were masked and they busted into a bank, but these intruders weren't humans. They were raccoons.

The two animals were found inside a bank in Redwood City Tuesday morning, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

PHS/SPCA

"There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank," PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over."

After chasing the raccoons around the bank for about 10 minutes, PHS/SPCA's rescue staff were able to safely shoo the animals outside, Tarbox said. They were not injured.

PHS/SPCA

"They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank," Tarbox said.

A man using the bank's ATM machine spotted the intruders early in the morning before the bank was open to the public. He initially thought he was looking at a stuffed animal on a desk inside the bank. When the raccoon moved, he called PHS/SPCA.

"It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders," Tarbox said.