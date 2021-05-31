Butterfly

More Than 30,000 Milkweeds Planted in California to Give Monarch Butterflies a Lift

Milkweed, a critical part of the butterfly life cycle, has been planted along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers in an effort to help Western monarch butterflies find new places to breed.

A caterpillar is pictured on a milkweed plant.
NBCLA

What to Know

  • Milkweeds have been planted along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers in California.
  • Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on the milkweed plants and their caterpillars eat them.
  • Scientists have said the butterflies are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route.

A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants in California in the hope of giving Western monarch butterflies new places to breed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that the River Partners group has joined with others and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the plantings along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Mar 29

Tropical Butterflies to Flutter at a New Outdoor Experience

butterfiles Jan 19

Monarch Butterfly Population Moves Closer to Extinction

The plants are seen as critical because the orange-and-black butterflies lay their eggs on them. Their caterpillars also eat them.

The butterflies head south from the Pacific Northwest to California each winter. Earlier this year, researchers said an annual winter count recorded fewer than 2,000 of the butterflies — a massive decline.

“There couldn’t be a more critical time to be doing this,” said restoration biologist Francis Ulep of River Partners.

Scientists have said the butterflies are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route as housing expands and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Butterflybutterfiles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us