Multiple people shot in San Diego County backyard: sheriff's dept.

Authorities are investigating a report of a shooting that injured multiple people Saturday night in a backyard in San Diego County's Spring Valley.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Four to five adults were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries, sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh said. Two juveniles were taken to Rady Children's Hospital with burn injuries.

No one has been taken into custody, officials said. It is unknown who the suspect is or if there is more than one suspect or shooter.

The sheriff's department is working with several mutual aid agencies, including California Highway Patrol, the San Diego Police Department and the National City Police Department.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.