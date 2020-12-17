La Jolla

Naked Man Sexually Assaults Woman at Black's Beach

By City News Service

Blacks Beach Assault Suspect Sketch
San Diego Police Department

Authorities warned the public Thursday about a man who sexually assaulted a woman this week at Black's Beach and remains at large.

The victim was jogging at the beach north of La Jolla Shores on Wednesday morning when the assailant, who was nude, slapped her on the buttocks twice and grabbed her genitals before she was able to break free and escape, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers searched the area but were unable to find the attacker, San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharkiat said.

California

News from across California

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Witnesses Help San Francisco Police Arrest Rape Suspect

unemployment 2 hours ago

Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Filed in Name of Sen. Feinstein

The victim described the perpetrator as a 30- to 40-year-old man who was bald or had very short hair and was wearing an earring.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the assailant was asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210.

This article tagged under:

La JollaSan Diego Police Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us