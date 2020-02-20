Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Fired ‘Without Cause’ After Unanimous Vote

Oakland Police Department Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been fired after three years on the job, the Oakland Police Commission confirmed late Thursday.

The decision to remove Kirkpatrick as the city's top cop was unanimous and was made during a closed-session meeting.

The head of Oakland's Police Commission Regina Jackson said she made the motion to dismiss the chief.

During a news conference following the announcement Mayor Libby Schaaf said she supported the decision while also praising the progress made by Oakland’s first female police chief.

In a statement she said, "As Mayor, it is my duty to determine when the trust between The Police Commission and the Police Chief has become irrevocably lost and prevents Oakland from moving forward."

She added she remains "grateful" for Kirkpatrick's work stating that under her leadership, Oakland saw one of its "lowest periods of gun violence and officer-involved shootings, as well as new anti-racial profiling policies."

Kirkpatrick joined the department in February 2017 and became the first female police chief to be hired in Oakland's history. At the time, Kirkpatrick became Oakland's fourth top cop in a span of seven months and inherited a beleaguered police department that had been embroiled in a sex-abuse scandal involving a teenage girl that cost the three police chiefs before her their jobs.

"There are a lot of improvements but the disparities continue to exist and there are a series of issues that contribute to losing confidence," said Jackson. "We didn't think that she was going to be the most effective Chief in Oakland."

Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan issed a statement praising Kirkpatrick's progress and voicing disappointment with the decision.

“Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was a well-respected leader of the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and was making significant progress in bringing stability to OPD. But, fighting for Oakland’s residents and Police Officers alike does not endear you to Oakland’s unelected Police Commissioners and our Mayor. Oakland Police Officers are disappointed in the actions of the Police Commission and the Mayor. These events don’t bode well for public safety in Oakland. Oakland’s robbery epidemic continues, we face sideshows every weekend, Oakland Police Officer numbers are attriting downward, and crime in every category was up in 2019.”

The no-cause termination means the city will offer Kirkpatrick one year’s pay, about $270,000 if she signs an agreement about the decision.