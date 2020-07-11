drugs

Officers Intercept More Than 43K Pounds of Drugs Valued at $92M in June, CBP Says

The more than 43,000 pounds of drugs have a street value of almost $92 million

By NBC 7 Staff

June Narco loads
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at ports of entry along the California border with Mexico have seized more than 43,000 pounds of drugs in the month of June, CBP said.

The more than 43,000 pounds of drugs have a street value of almost $92 million, CBP said.

The CBP officers at the six land ports of entry stopped numerous attempts to smuggle 34,685 pounds of marijuana, 7,661 pounds of methamphetamine, 635 pounds of cocaine, 166 pounds of heroin, and 165 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were either strapped to smugglers’ bodies, and were secreted in various areas of vehicles such as the gas tank, trunk, seats, and quarter panels, CBP said.

California

News from across California

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

UC San Diego Health Conducting Clinical Trial to Help Patients Infected With Coronavirus

Miracle for Malachi Jul 11

San Diego Families Pray for Miracle for Toddler Who Nearly Drowned

“These are impressive results and no matter what is occurring in the country, CBP officers remain vigilant,” San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations, Pete Flores. “CBP officers’ determination and instincts led to and confiscation of these drugs to keep our country safe.”

San Diego's Border Busts

The agency also pointed out significant interceptions that were made in June. On June 4 at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry, CBP officers seized 11,000 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of limes. There were 468 large wrapped packages of marijuana. Also at the Otay Mesa cargo facility on June 17, CBP officers seized almost 21,000 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of electronics.

This article tagged under:

drugsBorder Busts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us