‘Pedal for Justice' Held in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement

Hundreds of people showed up to the "Pedal for Justice" protest held Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Pedal for Justice San Diego Coalition hosted the protest along with a fundraiser to support Black Lives Matter and local organizations.

"We are raising awareness about systemic injustices, and racial injustices that are taking place, not only across our country but in San Diego," said Lesford Duncan, Senior Director of Programs for Outdoor Outreach. "We’re really elevating the police killings that have taken place especially against black men, men of color, and women of color."

Duncan helped organize the event and is also an advocate for underserved communities who may not have safe access to outdoor sports.

"We believe our communities are safe when our youth can go out for a run or ride their bikes down the street and feel safe doing that," Duncan said.

The group of bicyclists made their way from the Outdoor Outreach offices on Market Street to the WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park.

Hundreds riding down Park Blvd. in support of Black Lives Matter movement. Behind the honking, protesters are chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police” #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/bztqfnjnAu — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) June 28, 2020

"As a family, we love to ride together. And if we can come out and represent black lives matter. We definitely want to show up and be here," said Lemon Grove resident, Maritza Murray. "Our lives matter, our children's lives matter, and we want people to know that."

Bikes Del Pueblo, Biking Belles, BikeSD, Black Girls Do Bike SD, Latino Outdoors SD, and Outdoor Outreach all precipitated in the event.

All riders were asked to wear masks and keep as much distance between each other as possible. Organizers also urged cyclists to make their voices heard at the ballot in November.

"We hope that the conversation doesn’t end here. We hope this is just a starting point. That sparks a larger conversation across San Diego," Duncan said.