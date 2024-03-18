PHOTOS: San Diego residents gaze up in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles SoCal sky

It's not the aliens. It's SpaceX!

A rocket launch was clearly visible across San Diego County skies on Monday night as SpaceX launched their Falcon 9, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

San Diego denizens looked up as a white trail following the rocket split the sky on an already-gorgeous sunset.

The launch took place around 7:30 p.m.

Seen over Eastlake on March 18, 2024. (Jim Zuffoletto)

The Falcon9 launch over Ocean Beach Pier on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Grant)

The Falcon 9 launch over downtown San Diego. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Downtown San Diego denizens could clearly see Falcon9's launch over the city on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

The Falcon9 launch left streaks over a gorgeous sunset over a shipyard near Coronado Bridge on March 18, 2024. (Garbriel Noyola)

SpaceX's Falcon9's launch left streaks in the dawn sky over Mira Mesa on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)