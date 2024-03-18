PHOTOS: San Diego residents gaze up in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles SoCal sky

It's not the aliens. It's SpaceX!
A rocket launch was clearly visible across San Diego County skies on Monday night as SpaceX launched their Falcon 9, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
San Diego denizens looked up as a white trail following the rocket split the sky on an already-gorgeous sunset.
The launch took place around 7:30 p.m.
