PHOTOS: San Diego residents gaze up in awe as SpaceX rocket dazzles SoCal sky

By Renee Schmiedeberg

It's not the aliens. It's SpaceX!

A rocket launch was clearly visible across San Diego County skies on Monday night as SpaceX launched their Falcon 9, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

San Diego denizens looked up as a white trail following the rocket split the sky on an already-gorgeous sunset.

The launch took place around 7:30 p.m.

Take a look at the images below:

Seen over Eastlake on March 18, 2024. (Jim Zuffoletto)
The Falcon9 launch over Ocean Beach Pier on the evening of March 18, 2024. (Jim Grant)
The Falcon 9 launch over downtown San Diego. (NBC 7 San Diego)
Downtown San Diego denizens could clearly see Falcon9's launch over the city on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
The Falcon9 launch left streaks over a gorgeous sunset over a shipyard near Coronado Bridge on March 18, 2024. (Garbriel Noyola)
SpaceX's Falcon9's launch left streaks in the dawn sky over Mira Mesa on March 18, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)
The Falcon9 launch could be seen over Cuyamaca College on March 18, 2024. (Lissa Layne)

