Quarantine Issued on Homegrown Produce in South Bay Due to Fruit Flies

By NBC Bay Area staff

State agricultural officials are warning residents in the South Bay about moving or consuming homegrown fruits and vegetables due to a fruit fly discovery near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The quarantined area, first reported by the Mercury News, is roughly bordered by the Alum Rock neighborhood to the north, South Bascom Avenue to the west and Santa Teresa County Park to the south.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture imposed the quarantine after six Oriental fruit flies were found near the fairgrounds.

Residents in the quarantined area should dispose of homegrown fruits and vegetables through a garbage disposal or double-bagged and tied off in a regular garabage can. The produce should not be composted, officials said.

Parts of the quarantined area likely will be targeted with pesticides to help contain the fruit flies, according to the Mercury News.

Oriental fruit flies are a little bigger than houseflies and have a distinctive bright yellow coloring, the newspaper reported.

For more information on the fruit flies and the quarantine, visit the Department of Food and Agriculture website.

