Remains of Man Found Three Years After His Disappearance in Northern California Flood

Deputies found an unoccupied pickup in a culvert a day after a highway washed out during a 2018 storm.

A Mariposa County Sheriff's Department SUV is pictured.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Department

The body of a man who disappeared during a flood three years ago has been found in Northern California, authorities said Monday.

John Honesto, 67, disappeared after driving his truck down State Route 132 near Coulterville during a major storm on March 22, 2018.

The highway was washed out and when Mariposa County sheriff’s deputies found his truck in a culvert the next day, Honesto wasn’t in it. The destroyed pickup was found about a mile downstream from the washout.

Sheriff’s officials said hikers in the area of Piney Creek found a body in mud on Jan. 31. Deputies recovered the remains and transported them to the coroner’s office.

Honesto was identified using dental records, a sheriff’s statement said.

“Mr. Honesto has been returned to his family; we are thankful they are finally able to have closure,” the statement said.

