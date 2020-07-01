San Diego Museum of Art Offers First-Ever Virtual Exhibition

A handful of museums and activities are reopening this week in Balboa Park, but there is another option available for those who are not quite ready to make the visit.

Art lovers who miss the creative collections displayed at the San Diego Museum of Art will be happy to learn it launched its first-ever virtual exhibition. The "Juan Sánchez Cotán and Cauleen Smith: Mystical Time and Deceptive Light" can now be seen online from the comfort of one's home.

It’s inspired by a painting created in the 1600s by artist Juan Sánchez Cotán.

“I use a lot of video projections usually and I’m very interested in sound and lighting, and so I did all those things in this exhibition as well, it’s just a most calibrated subtle version of what I normally do,” explained Interdisciplinary Artist, Cauleen Smith.

The work will become part of the Museum’s permanent collection and will be on view in gallery 17 through January 10, 2021, once the Museum reopens.

In April, the museum's Art Alive event was held virtually so San Diegans could continue to enjoy the annual event. The museum, like other attractions, has been closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego Museum of Art will reopen to the public July 9. This week, though, a few more Balboa Park attractions will reopen.

The Fleet Science Center will be fully back open on Friday, but fleet members can go Wednesday and Thursday. Also on Friday, the San Diego Natural History Museum and the Veterans Museum welcome visitors back.