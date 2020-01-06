San Diego Ranked Best City for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

It’s hard to keep New Year’s resolutions but where you live might make it a little easier, especially if you're from San Diego, according to a new survey.

Wallethub ranked San Diego as the top city among 182 in the United States for keeping those 2020 New Year's resolutions.

The survey considered the most commonly broken New Year's goals and gave each city of ranking on five common resolution categories: health, financial, school and work, bad habits and relationships.

Cities were analyzed for qualities that would make them conducive to keeping those goals. Each city was given a score in nearly 60 categories, like gyms per capita, income growth and employment outlook. The weighted total determined their rank.

San Diego ranked number one overall and was considered the best city in the U.S. to keep health goals. Here is the breakdown of other categories:

#1- health resolutions

#2- relationship resolutions

#27- school and work resolutions

#33- bad habit resolutions

#81- financial resolutions

Scottsdale, Arizona came in second and San Francisco, California came in third. Wallethub said the worst cities for keeping resolutions include Shreveport, Louisiana, Newark, New Jersey, and Gulfport, Mississippi.

The usual resolutions that people tend to break are losing weight, saving more money, and reducing stress, according to Walethub.