San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged Violent Outburst

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy Dominic Barsetti.

A San Francisco sheriff's deputy faces multiple charges, including felony criminal threats and sexual battery, following an alleged violent outburst at a party last week, according to police.

Deputy Dominic Barsetti, 32, was at a small party at a home on Josepha Avenue Thursday night when he allegedly broke items, assaulted victims and threatened to return to the residence to shoot people, police said, citing victim statements.

Barsetti left the home before being detained without incident, police said.

He was booked in San Francisco County Jail on charges of terrorist threats, vandalism and sexual battery, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

