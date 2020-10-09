Search Still on For Popular Taco Trailer Stolen in San Jose

The Ayala family in San Jose are not giving up on dreams of sending their boys to college after a popular taco trailer was stolen last month.

The food truck was the family's only source of income during the pandemic. The Ayalas are doing the best they can by putting up a temporary stand on Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road.

The family made a quick trip to church on Sept. 13 when a white pickup truck pulled up and drove off with their taco trailer. The incident was all caught on surveillance video, police said.

Since then, dozens of well wishers have been stopping by to support the family. But donations to a GoFundMe account have slowed, stopping $20,000 short of the $70,000 needed for a new food trailer.

Still, the family sees the incident as a teachable moment for their children to never quit and fight on when faced with extraordinary challenges.