Snowplow Driver Discovers Bodies on Side of Eastern Sierra Nevada Highway

A snowplow driver clearing a section of highway in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains discovered the bodies of a slain man and woman, Mono County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The bodies were found Monday before dawn on the shoulder of a remote stretch of U.S. 395 about 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

“It can be confirmed that neither are local to Mono County or surrounding areas. The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

The bodies were found after a significant snowstorm.