Bridgeport

Snowplow Driver Discovers Bodies on Side of Eastern Sierra Nevada Highway

The bodies, a man and woman, were found after a significant snowfall in the region about 350 miles north of Los Angeles.

By Staff Report

A highway sign,.
Getty

A snowplow driver clearing a section of highway in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains discovered the bodies of a slain man and woman, Mono County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

The bodies were found Monday before dawn on the shoulder of a remote stretch of U.S. 395 about 10 miles north of Bridgeport. 

“It can be confirmed that neither are local to Mono County or surrounding areas. The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement

California

News from across California

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

California Voters Reject Proposal to Roll Back Limits on Commercial and Industrial Property Taxes

California 16 hours ago

First Openly Gay Justice Confirmed to California Supreme Court

Details about their identities were not immediately available. 

The bodies were found after a significant snowstorm. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BridgeportSierra Nevada
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us