South Bay Woman Released From Hospital After 7 Week Long Battle With COVID-19

After seven weeks hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center battling the coronavirus, Rosario Rodriguez was finally released on Thursday.

"She said, 'the doctor said I'm a miracle,' and I said yes, you absolutely are a miracle," said Rosario's sister-in-law Teri Rodriguez.

On Thursday Rosario's family waited outside of the hospital for the moment they could finally see her in person. They had not been able to visit with Rosario since she was admitted on April 9.

Esta tarde por @Telemundo20: Hispana regresa a casa después de varias semanas de lucha contra el #COVID19 en un hospital en San Diego. @meli_sandovalTV habló con ella minutos de ser dada de alta. pic.twitter.com/9keFpHsip4 — ♥ Cinthia Pasillas♥ (@cinthia_news) May 28, 2020

"It's very scary because you really don't know, I mean her life was literally on the edge, it's like will she make it or not?" Teri said.

The Rodriguez family says the young grandmother of five was rushed to the hospital. When she arrived she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and placed on a ventilator as she struggled to breathe.

"It's like a rollercoaster," said Gaby Rodriguez, Rosario's daughter.

Gaby said her mom has a long road of recovery ahead of her, but she's so thankful her mom is now home.

"I was already making my piece and saying like, 'God if you want to take my mom then that’s fine, I respect your decision, but if you give me one more chance with her I promise I'll do things differently for her,'" Gaby said.

Rosario and her family thank the hospital staff, nurses, and doctors at Kaiser Permanente for her great care.

"You're a champion, Rosario, you kicked butt and we’re so grateful," Teri said.

The family is also urging others to adhere to the County health guidelines of wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and taking care when ill.