Stockton

Stockton Man Charged With Child-Abuse Death of 7-Year-Old Daughter

Five other children at the home were taken into protective custody, police said.

By Associated Press

mug shot of man
San Joaquin County District Attorney

Billy Dee Williams, 30, was charged with the child-abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter, who was found in the garage of the Central Valley home, authorities said.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Stockton man was charged with the child-abuse death of his 7-year-old daughter, who was found in the garage of the Central Valley home, authorities said.

Billy Dee Williams, 30, was arrested Saturday after officers were sent to check on the child's welfare at a home on Candlewood Way, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends identified her as Billie Williams.

California

News from across California

Wine country 5 hours ago

North Bay Wineries Prepping to Reopen With Changes

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Newsom Announces Guidelines for Reopening Hair Salons, Barbershops

Five other children at the home were taken into protective custody, police said.

There was no immediate word on the exact cause of the girl's death but a police statement said investigators believe she had been severely abused.

Williams has been charged with one count of torture and six counts of felony child abuse, one of which includes an allegation of great bodily injury, the San Joaquin County district attorney's office said.

He remained jailed and it wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The girl's stepmother was home when police arrived. She and the girl's stepmother were cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

StocktonStockton Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us