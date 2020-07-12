Over 1,000 People Gather for Black Lives Matter Demonstration in Martinez

Over 1,000 people gathered in downtown Martinez Sunday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the location where a couple recently defaced a city-sanctioned Black Lives Matter mural.

The group marched peacefully from the downtown Martinez courthouse to Martinez Waterfront Park.

The march took place in the wake of a series of local developments over the last several weeks related to national protests against police brutality.

Other than a minor skirmish when a man shouted, "All lives matter," and a handful of people waved signs before the march started, there were no incidents or disturbances.

The march started around 4 p.m. and took place in an orderly fashion, with protesters stopping a few times to chant as they walked the approximately half-mile distance.

Police said at least one person was treated for a heat-related issues.

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area shows protesters peacefully take a knee for eight minuets and 46 seconds, marking the time the Minneapolis Police Officer was on kneeling on George Floyd before he died.

Crews worked late into night Saturday in anticipation of the protest planned for Sunday.

Heavy police presence was expected in the city, and members of law enforcement from all over Contra Costa County were expected to be on site to assist if needed.

Several business owners decided to protect their businesses by boarding up windows in case the demonstration got out of control.

"The people organizing this in the first place, they have nothing but peaceful intentions," said business owner Candice Gilatto. "The fear is all around who will come and what they'll do and I'm scared of that.

Businesses in downtown Martinez boarded up Friday preparing for what could become a heated weekend protest after a couple tried to paint over a Black Lives Matter mural. Jodi Hernandez reports.