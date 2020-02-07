Northern California

Woman Believed to Be the Oldest Native Californian Turns 112

Edie Ceccarelli is the oldest known person born in California, the second oldest known person living in California, and the 23rd oldest known person in the United States, according to The Willits News

By Mandela Linder

A Mendocino County woman who is believed to be the oldest native Californian celebrated her 112th birthday Wednesday, The Willits News reported.

Edie Ceccarelli, a Willits resident and the 23rd oldest person in the country, was born in 1908 in the small town of around 5,000 people where she currently resides.

"[I'm] a little tired," she told The Press Democrat. "But I'm still here."

The manager of the residential care home where Ceccarelli lives said that Ceccarelli has given out advice for longevity, The Press Democrat reported.

“She said, ‘Have two fingers of red wine, and mind your own business.’”

Over 100 people attended Ceccarelli’s 112th birthday celebration in Willits, including several members of her extended family, Willits Mayor Gerardo Gonzolez and Third District Supervisor John Haschak, according to The Willits News.

The Press Democrat reports that another California resident is older, at 113 years of age, but that woman was born in Arkansas.

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s oldest person is Kane Tanaka of Japan. Tanaka was born on Jan. 2 1903 and is 117 years old.

