Too Cute: San Diego Zoo, Humane Society and Aquarium's Residents Celebrate Halloween

Temperatures have begun to dip into the 60s in the evening, candy has been purchased to appease trick-or-treaters and the sweet aroma of pumpkin spice has filled coffee shops and bakeries across the county.

Fall is in full swing in San Diego County and to help get some wild and adorable locals in the spirit of Halloween, the San Diego Humane Society, the San Diego Zoo and the Birch Aquarium at Scripps treated some of their residents to a seasonal treat – pumpkins!

Too-cute videos have been posted by the organizations of charming animals noshing on the orange bulbs and they seem to be having a gourd time.

The San Diego Zoo

Elephants at the San Diego Zoo were treated to a rare treat given only around the fall time. These awe-inspiring creatures were seen embracing jack-o-lanterns with their trunks, knocking them over then aptly enjoying their sweet cuisine in their enclosures.

In addition to the elephants, neighboring orangutans were also gifted pumpkins for the season. In a video posted by the San Diego Zoo, the beautiful apes appeared to be curious about the gourds as they examined them, sniffed them and swung with them in hand before finally

The San Diego Humane Society

Over at the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS), adoptable pigs were treated to sweet pumpkins for “Hog-o-Ween.”

Pigs at SDHS lived up to their namesake and really pigged out on the jack-o-lanterns placed in their pens at the Escondido campus. Resident Kylee, who has been yearning for her forever home for nearly 600 days now, got first dibs on the sweets, which were then passed out to the rest of her adoptable buddies.\

For more information on adopting Kylee, click here.

Ghosts and ghouls, we hope you enjoy watching our adoptable pigs having a Hog-o-ween treat ALMOST as much as they enjoyed eating them! 🎃If you’d like Kylee or another one of these snortin' snackers to join your family, come meet them at our Escondido Campus! pic.twitter.com/ETcveG7RmF — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) October 31, 2022

Additionally, some of the adoptable pets donned aww-inducing costumes. Zeus, an 8-year-old pit bull terrier-mix, looks ever so charming in his pumpkin ensemble.

For more information on adopting Zeus, click here.

San Diego Humane Society

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Who says you can’t get into the holiday spirit underwater? At Birch Aquarium, there’s still fun under the surface!

The aquarium’s giant pacific octopus regularly receives enrichment sessions to giver her some fun stimulation and this time, she was gifted a jack-o-lantern that was stuffed with goodies. Fascinating video of the eight-legged resident showed how she squeezed the pumpkin to smithereens in order to get the treats.