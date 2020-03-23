Wildfires

PG&E Agrees to Plead Guilty to 84 Involuntary Manslaughter Counts in 2018 Wildfire

The Camp fire destroyed killed 84 people when it decimated Northern California communities in 2018

By Associated Press

Getty Images

An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise.

Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 84 people and decimated three towns.

The utility says in a statement Monday it will also admit to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire. Under a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney's office, PG&E will pay the maximum fine of about $4 million. 

The company has also agreed to fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of a canal destroyed by the fire.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

