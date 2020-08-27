‘A Sad Scene': Woman Found Dead on Street in Chula Vista Neighborhood

Police officers launched an investigation overnight in a Chula Vista neighborhood after a woman was found dead on the street.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Gino Grippo said officers received a call from a local reporting a woman found nude and injured near Second Avenue and Shasta Street at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

"It's a really sad scene," CVPD Lt. Dan Peak told NBC 7.

When medics arrived, they gave the woman CPR. She died shortly thereafter, Grippo confirmed.

The woman had suffered head trauma and Grippo said the CVPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. At this time, the woman’s death is believed to be suspicious.

Four hours later, officers remained at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors. Several parts of the streets were roped off for the investigation.

Peak said little was known about the woman's death. He said she had not yet been identified but appeared to be a Hispanic woman in her 20s. Peak confirmed the woman was unclothed when she was found.

“At this time, we’re not sure if the person fell and hit their head, we’re not sure if this person was hit by a car, or if there’s some type of another manner of death," Peak explained. "Hopefully the autopsy will reveal that.”

Peak said responding officers did not discover any sort of gunshot or stab wounds on the woman, although an autopsy would reveal more than what officers could see.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the woman to determine her cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.