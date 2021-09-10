Teenager Arrested in Connection to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Woman: SDPD

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting death of a woman in University City Friday.

San Diego Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle where the woman was shot, according to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 p.m. Police said they located a 19-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of a vehicle who had a bullet wound to her upper body in the parking lot on 4660 La Jolla Village Dr.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the woman and two other passengers were traveling westbound on Miramar Road near the Interstate 805 ramp when the woman was shot. Detectives allegedly located a firearm in the vehicle and arrested the 17-year-old on suspicion of murder.

The victim, a San Diego resident, has been identified, however, her name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.