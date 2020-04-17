Workers at South Bay Hospitals Get Heroes’ Welcome

First responders on Friday morning continued honoring health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at multiple South Bay hospitals.

Workers at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose received a heroes' welcome as they reported to the hospital for their Wednesday morning shifts, and that continued Friday. First responders showed their appreciation by lighting up Bascom Avenue, which is the main corridor leading to the county-run hospital.

The honors also were taking place at Good Samaritan and O'Connor hospitals in San Jose and Regional Medical Center in Gilroy.

Among the agencies showing thanks during the 6:30 a.m. shift change were: Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies; police from San Jose, Campbell, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill and San Jose State University; and crews from the San Jose and Santa Clara County fire departments.

Health care workers are risking their own health in treating patients with COVID-19. About 10% to 20% of all coronavirus patients are health care workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control. About half said their only known exposure was at work.

In California, 1 in 10 health care workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

From the beginning of the cornonavirus pandemic, we’ve seen nurses protesting for more protective gear such as masks, gowns and goggles.

Meanwhile, Valley Medical Center is under investigation after a whistleblower told the county that staff was not informed when four employees tested positive for the coronavirus and one died.

In a statement, a county Public Health spokesperson said they disputed the allegations.