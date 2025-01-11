Family members mourn loved ones who died in Eaton Fire

At least six people have died in the Eaton Fire during a tragic week in the community northeast of Los Angeles.

As of Friday, 11 people had died in the Los Angeles County wildfires, including the largest burning in the Pacific Palisades area on the LA County coast.

Here's how loved ones are remembering their family members who died in the Eaton Fire.

Anthony Mitchell

Anthony Mitchell, 67, last spoke to his daughter, Hajime White, the morning of the Eaton Fire on Tuesday. The fire that started that afternoon in Altadena was whipped by strong winds, destroying of damaging thousands of buildings.

“He called me and said, ‘Baby, I'm getting ready to evacuate.‘I love you,’” said White. “Before we hung up the phone, he said, ‘Baby, I got to go, the fire's made it to my yard.’”

White describes her father as a hero.

“He was the most wonderful dad that any girl could want and have,” said White.

White’s brother, 24-year-old Justin, who also died in the fire, had cerebral palsy. She last spoke to him the day of the fire.

“He tried to speak to me, he tried to mumble the word, ‘Hi.’I will not hear those words ever again,” White said.

Rodney Kent Nickerson

Eighty-two-year-old grandfather, Rodney Kent Nickerson, also was a victim of the Eaton Fire. He worked at Lockheed-Martin for four decades.

Kimiko Nickerson, his daughter, said he went to sleep the night of the fire believing he could evacuate the next day.

But, that night the fire made its way to his home.

“The whole neighborhood is gone...my whole life is gone,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson's daughter confirmed he is the grandson of William Nickerson, the man who started Golden State Mutual, one of the first companies to offer life insurance to Black people.

Erliene Kennedy

Briana Navarro's grandmother died in the Eaton Fire. Erliene Kennedy did not want to leave the home they shared, Navarro said.

The former pharmacy technician had lived in the same home for years.

"We didn't expect to return so tragically," she said. "That's what hurts the most."