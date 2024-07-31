Evacuations lifted in Apple Valley fire. See Southern California wildfire updates

Evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday for a 350-acre wildfire in San Bernardino County, one of several brush fires burning this week in Southern California.

The Pole Fire near Apple Valley started Tuesday evening near Roundup Way and Central Road. Containment was at 30 percent with flames spreading at a moderate rate.

All evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday morning, according to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

"Crews will be working in the area over the next few days mopping up," the District said on Facebook. "Smoke may be visible throughout the area."

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

The state's largest wildfire, the arson-related Park Fire in four Northern California counties, was at 389,700 acres Wednesday with containment at 18 percent. The fire started July 24 when a burning car was pushed into a brush-filled gully and is now the fifth-largest wildfire on record in California.

So far this year, the acreage burned by wildfires in California has far surpassed last year's figure. More than 763,400 acres have burned statewide in since the start of 2024, according to Cal Fire. At this time last year, that number was at 25,900 acres. The five-year average for that period is 166,200 acres.

Below, see updates on the largest wildfires in Southern California.

Lake Fire, Santa Barbara County

The largest fire in Southern California is 92-percent contained. The 38,600-acre Lake Fire started July 5 near Zaca Lake. Closures in Los Padres National Forest remain in effect, but evacuations were lifted July 23. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Nixon Fire, Riverside County

At nearly 5,000 acres, the Nixon Fire in southern Riverside County was just 5-percent contained early Wednesday, but authorities said there was no immediate threat to homes or other buildings. The fire started Monday around midday in the area of Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Peak Road.

Several structures were damaged Monday afternoon, but it was still unclear whether those were sheds and outbuildings or residences. An evacuation order was in effect for areas south of Highway 371, north of the county line, west of Terwilliger Road and east of Foolish Pleasure Road.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Vista Fire, San Bernardino County

Containment of the Vista Fire was at 95 percent early Wednesday. The fire near Lytle Creek started July 7 and grew to nearly 3,000 acres.

Apache Fire, Ventura County

The 1,500-acre Apache Fire in Cuyama Valley was 80-percent contained Wednesday morning. The fire started July 23 near Maricopa Highway and Apache Canyon Road.