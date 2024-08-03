Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Wildfires

Brush fire breaks out on hillside northeast of Murrieta, threatens road

The Alamos Fire was burning toward Whitewood Road and Vista Murrieta High School.

By City News Service

ALERTCalifornia

A wildfire erupted Friday on a hillside adjacent to a park just northeast of Murrieta, quickly scorching 20 acres and threatening a roadway, where Cal Fire aircraft initiated runs to slow the brusher down.

The non-injury Alamos Fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. on the north side of Los Alamos Hills Sports Park, near the intersection of Los Alamos Road and Ruth Ellen Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county and Murrieta Fire and Rescue were sent to the location and encountered flames burning up and over the hills fronting the park.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The flames were moving at a dangerous rate of spread toward Whitewood Road and the backside of Vista Murrieta High School which was not in session Friday, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies and Murrieta police officers began shutting down Whitewood at 3:55 p.m. for public safety. Four Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter initiated runs on the brusher at 3:45 p.m.

The head of the fire was pointed toward a construction area, which was surrounded by open space, and officials at the scene anticipated the flames might lose momentum within the construction zone.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 26

How to watch the NBC4 News during the Paris Olympics

Riverside County 45 mins ago

Electrical panel being blamed for starting Nixon Fire

Evacuation warnings were expected. There was no immediate word regarding how the fire might have started.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresMurrieta
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us