Containment of Blue Ridge and Silverado Fires in Orange County Reaches 93 Percent

The Blue Ridge and Silverado wildfires that damaged homes in Yorba Linda and Irvine and caused thousands of residents to evacuate were 93% contained Tuesday morning as more than 1,100 firefighters mopped up hot spots and worked to extend containment lines of cleared vegetation.

All roads affected by the blazes have been reopened, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

The two fires started Oct. 26, first the Silverado Fire at 6:52 a.m. off the Foothill Transportation Corridor (241) in the Irvine area, then the Blue Ridge Fire at 2:32 p.m. north of the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.

The Blue Ridge Fire has burned 13,694 acres, destroyed one structure and damaged 10, according to CalFire.

The Silverado Fire has blackened 12,466 acres, destroyed five structures and damaged nine. The containment increased to 93% Monday after having been listed at 88% on Sunday.

Two firefighters remained in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns in the Silverado Fire, which was driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our hand crew firefighters that were seriously injured battling the Silverado fire," Concialdi said. "They are getting exceptional care at the burn center and their families appreciate all the love and support from their fire family and entire community."

There are 784 firefighters assigned to the Silverado blaze and 335 to the Blue Ridge fire, Cal Fire said.

Both fires were expected to be fully contained by Nov. 10. The cause of both fires was unknown.